Jennifer Lawrence threatens to walk out if she doesn’t win Golden Globe

Jennifer Lawrence was seen mouthing something at the Golden Globes last night (January 7), when the camera panned to her as her nomination was announced.

The actor, 33, was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy, for her performance in US sex comedy film, No Hard Feelings, starring Matthew Broderick and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

When the nominees were read out and the camera zoomed in on Lawrence, the star, who is no stranger to an award-show laugh, mouthed, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving”, while gesturing a leaving motion with her hand.

However, when the winner was announced, with the award eventually going to Emma Stone for Poor Things, Lawrence can be seen cheering, standing up and applauding her fellow nominee.

Some users on X/Twitter have joined the criticism of this year’s host, Jo Koy’s, monologue and suggested that Lawrence would be a better fit for next year’s instalment.

One user posted: “Jennifer Lawrence was funnier in 5 seconds than Jo Koy was the entire broadcast. Maybe we just get Jen to host next year.”

Another replied to the official Golden Globes account’s post of Koy, writing: “Please get better person next year.. Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence perhaps”.

Lawrence is already the recipient of six Golden Globe nominations, and three awards. She was successful for her roles in David O’Russell’s movies, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy.

Also nominated in this category were Natalie Portman for May December, Margot Robbie for Barbie, Alma Pöysti for Fallen Leaves and Fantasia Barrino for The Colour Purple.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, was nominated for seven awards, of which it won two, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The ceremony was dominated by Christopher Nolan’s biopic, Oppenheimer, which won five of the seven awards for which it was nominated.