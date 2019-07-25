Jennifer Lawrence to produce and star in Paolo Sorrentino’s true crime film ‘Mob Girl’

Based on a Pulitzer Prize winning true story

Jennifer Lawrence has been announced as the star of Academy Award-winner Paolo Sorrentino’s new film Mob Girl, based on the true story of the wife of Arlyne Brickman, the wife of a mob boss who became a police informant.

As well as playing Brickman, she will also produce the film, which is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning book by Teresa Carpenter.

It tells the true story of Brickman, who grew up dating mobsters before eventually becoming one, and then informed police on the infamous Colombo crime family.

“Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story,” says the founder and CEO of indie studio Makeready Brad Weston.

“We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne’s strength and unique perspective to life on screen.”

Lawrence was most recently seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film was critically panned. In a 2-star NME review we called it “a final farewell that rings like a death knell.”

In June, it was reported that the film is set to loose over $100 million after receiving the lowest-ever box office opening in X-Men history