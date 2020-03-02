Jennifer Lopez on ‘Hustlers’ Oscar snub: “I felt like I let everyone down”

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her Oscars snub for Hustlers, admitting she “felt like [she] let everyone down”.

At the start of awards season, the singer and actress was widely tipped to score a Best Supporting Actress nod for her turn in the acclaimed movie.

However, Lopez – and the movie as a whole – failed to score a nomination come the Academy Awards.

Reflecting on the snub, Lopez told Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour (via Variety): “I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles.

“I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy.’ I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown.”

She also admitted she felt like she had let people down, continuing: “Most of my team has been with me for years — 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.”

However, the snub does not seem to have fazed her, Lopez adding: “You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that.’ You do this because you love it. I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

Hustlers follows a group of strippers as they turn their attention to taking down Wall Street traders.

Lopez previously revealed that she didn’t get paid for producing and starring in the movie, explaining: “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny from the Block — I do what I love.”