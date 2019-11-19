Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t get paid to appear in ‘Hustlers’

"Like Jenny from the Block — I do what I love"

Jennifer Lopez has said that she wasn’t paid to produce and star in Hustlers.

The movie, which came out in September, which sees a group of strippers turn their attention to taking down Wall Street traders.

As well as starring in the film as Ramona, Lopez also acted as its producer. Hustlers has made £113.8 million worldwide so far, but the singer hasn’t seen a penny of that, she’s revealed.

Speaking in GQ’s Men of the Year issue, where she’s named Icon Of The Year, Lopez said: “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers.”

She clarified: “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny from the Block — I do what I love.”

In an NME review of Hustlers from the Toronto International Film Festival, Douglas Greenwood called the film “practically perfect” and said it could win J-Lo an Oscar.

“What a delight it is that just when cinema is about to get snobbish and cerebral that a film as confident, slick and vivacious as this comes out of the woodwork and surprises people,” the review continues.

“There are men who’ve made films half as good as Hustlers that have taken home Oscars. If this film gets snubbed, mark my words: you’ll find me rioting in the streets in sky-high heels.