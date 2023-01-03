James Gunn says his “heart” is with Jeremy Renner as Marvel star remains in Intensive Care Unit

Following the news of Jeremy Renner‘s snow plow accident, which saw the Marvel actor undergo surgery, James Gunn offered a show of support.

Following the news of the Hawkeye actor’s accident and surgery, Guardians Of The Galaxy director Gunn issued a statement of support for Renner. “My heart is with @JeremyRenner,” Gunn wrote on Twitter followed by an emoji of praying hands.

Renner was taken to hospital on Sunday (January 1st) via airlift, where he was then placed in the intensive care unit. The actor then underwent surgery on Monday, which was deemed successful, though he remains in a “critical but stable condition”.

Gunn’s message came as a number of Renner’s peers and co-workers (past and present) in Hollywood rushed to send him and his family support. Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo wished him a “a full and speedy recovery”.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the MCU, posted a story on Instagram Tuesday morning (January 3rd), writing: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

The messages of support and hope came after Renner was forced to undergo surgery following a snow plowing accident in Reno, Nevada. The accident left the actor with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” as per a statement issued to Extra.

According to the statement, issued by the star’s family, Renner remains in “critical but stable condition”, and has his family by his side in the hospital. It reads:”We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner was the sole person involved in the accident. On New Year’s Eve, the area of Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, where Renner has a residence, faced a winter storm, which caused 35,000 homes across the area to lose power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. More details about the accident were not revealed.