Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough earlier this month. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.

Taking to Instagram this weekend (January 21), he shared an update with fans, revealing the extent of his injuries.

He wrote: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

Last week, Renner left hospital and returned home after the serious accident, a day after he shared an update on Instagram saying that he missed his “happy place”.

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support to Renner since the accident. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

Following the news of Renner’s accident – and subsequent rush to hospital – on New Year’s Day, a representative on January 2 shared that he had undergone surgery.

In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s rep added: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”