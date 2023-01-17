Jeremy Renner home from hospital following serious snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has left hospital and returned home after being involved in a serious accident.

The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough on New Year’s Day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries”. He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative.

Earlier today (January 17), the Mayor Of Kingstown actor confirmed that he was now at home with his family.

Replying to a post from Mayor Of Kingstown‘s official Twitter account, Renner said: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The actor seemingly made it home last night, as just yesterday (January 16) he shared an update on Instagram saying that he missed his “happy place”.

In the post, Renner shared an image of his snow-covered house in Reno, Nevada, warning locals: “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

While it’s been reported that it could take Renner “years” to recover from his injuries, his sister Kym has remained optimistic.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she told People. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support to Renner since the accident. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared on Instagram: “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

Renner has been updating his followers about his condition via his social media accounts.