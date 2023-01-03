Jeremy Renner out of surgery for injuries from snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is out of surgery he underwent on Monday (2 January) following a snow plowing accident in Reno, Nevada that left the actor with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries”.

The actor was earlier sent to intensive care via airlift on New Year’s Day following the accident and police response around 9am. According to the actor’s publicist, Renner remains in “critical but stable condition”, and is accompanied by his family, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him … They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” a statement by representative Sam Mast said.

Advertisement

Renner was the sole person involved in the accident. On New Year’s Eve, the area of Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, where Renner has a residence, faced a winter storm, which caused 35,000 homes across the area to lose power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. More details about the accident were not revealed.

The actor is best known for playing Hawkeye, or Clint Barton, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most recently, November 2021 saw the release of the Disney+ series named after the superhero. Renner returned as Barton, co-starring with Hailee Steinfeld who played his aspiring protege, Kate Bishop.

Most recently, in a recent interview with NME on the Disney+ series, Renner highlighted that his partnership with Steinfeld “reminded me why I love what I’m doing.”

The series marked Marvel’s fourth Disney+ series, following the releases of Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Renner’s other recent TV appearances include his lead role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown. The show will start its second season on 15 January.