Jeremy Renner wrote goodbye note to family from hospital after snowplough incident

Jeremy Renner has revealed that he wrote a goodbye note to his family after being crushed by his snowplough.

The Avengers star was left in critical condition after being crushed by the vehicle on January 1. Renner was airlifted to hospital for surgery after breaking 30 bones in his body, including both ankles, his right knee, his right clavicle and eight ribs. He also suffered a collapsed lung and a pierced liver.

In his first interview since the life-threatening incident, Renner opened up about the horrifying experience and credited his nephew for saving his life.

“If I was there on my own, it would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely,” he told ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

The Hawkeye actor then revealed that he wrote a note to his family from hospital, fearing he was about to die.

“So I’m writing down notes on my phone, and last words to my family,” he said, before pausing to hold back his tears.

Renner was caught by the snowplough while attempting to save his nephew. The actor noticed that the vehicle was sliding down a snowy hill, prompting him to hop on the tracks and attempt to engage the handbrake. At which point, he was dragged under and crushed.

“I would do it again,’ he said. “It was coming right at my nephew. I would do it again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Renner stated that he “chose to survive” the incident. “You’re not going to kill me! No way!

“I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone but I have been refuelled and refilled with love – and titanium,” he jokingly added.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph will air on ABC on Thursday April 6.