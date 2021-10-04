Jerry Seinfeld apologises for “uncomfortable sexual aspect” of ‘Bee Movie’

Jerry Seinfeld has addressed an aspect of his animated film Bee Movie that he said “is really not appropriate for children.”

The comedian apologised about the “uncomfortable sexual aspect” of the film, which involves his bee character Barry and human character Vanessa (Renée Zellweger), on The Tonight Show.

“The bee seems to have a thing for the girl. We don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment,” he said.

Seinfeld is not the first person involved in the film to comment on its murky central relationship. Co-writer Spike Feresten has made reference to the “weird” undertones in the storyline, saying that people are either “entertained or repulsed” by it.

“We would write this dialogue for Barry and Vanessa and read it over and have to remind ourselves, well, this is a tiny bee saying this, and the tiny bee is fighting with her boyfriend, so let’s dial it back to friend, and make it less romantic, because it’s getting weird,” he told The New Statesman.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld the sitcom has been released in its entirety on Netflix for the first time.

However, fans in the US are upset that the streaming platform’s aspect ratio is cutting out some crucial jokes from the show.

One example was the season eight episode ‘The Pothole’ when the actual pothole which forms a key joke with character George Costanza, is cut out entirely.

One fan called the crop “unwatchable” while another said it had “ruined” the viewing experience. Many also compared it to what Disney+ did to episodes of The Simpsons when they too altered the aspect ratio, cutting out key jokes.