Jerry Seinfeld is making a Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts

Jerry Seinfeld is set to make a Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts.

The comedian will star in, direct and produce Unfrosted, which he co-wrote with Seinfeld writer Spike Feresten and comedian Barry Marder and is inspired by a joke he told on stage about the invention of the toaster pastries.

Netflix has given the go-ahead to the project and production is due to start in spring 2022, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

“Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he said. “So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

It comes after Seinfeld signed a lucrative deal with Netflix in 2017 that brought his interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee to the streaming service, along with stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours To Kill.

Netflix also made a global deal to stream episodes of Seinfeld for five years, beginning later this year.

All nine seasons and 180 episodes of the Emmy award winning sitcom will appear on the streaming service.

Seinfeld, Awkwafina and rapper Jadakiss earlier this year recorded announcements about coronavirus safety for New York City’s subways.

Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Rapaport, Angie Martinez, Bob The Drag Queen, and rappers Dave East, Young M.A. and Cam’ron also got involved with the project.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld recently reflected on a previous interview with the late TV icon Larry King.

The video saw King saying “You gave it up, right? They didn’t cancel you. You cancelled them,” before Seinfeld replied: “You’re not aware of this? You think I got cancelled? Do you know who I am?”

He addressed the infamous interview on Twitter while paying tribute to King, Jerry Seinfeld wrote: “Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The ‘cancelled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry”