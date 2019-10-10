There's been a decade between the original 'Zombieland' and its upcoming sequel

Jesse Eisenberg has blamed Deadpool for the lengthy delay between Zombieland movies.

Zombieland: Double Tap comes out next week (October 18), ten years after the original.

Now, speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Eisenberg has given his unique take on why it’s been a decade between the two films.

“We we trying to do the movie right after the first one because the first one was so popular and then we just waited for the best script,” Eisenberg told Fallon.

“In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool and then we were waiting for them to finish that so they can write this. And we were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we’re all waiting for the best script and it finally came in.”

Last week, a new trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap was revealed, along with a narrator saying: “It’s been 10 years since the zombie apocalypse and this dysfunctional family has survived by using their wits and by following the rules.”

As with the original, the new Zombieland is set to star Eisenberg alongside Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin.

A second film in the series was confirmed back in 2016, but the return of the original cast was in doubt for a while after writer Paul Wernick revealed that the film might not be able to finance the returns of Eisenberg, Harrelson and Stone.

“They’ve all become superstars now,” he said at the time. “We made Zombieland with $20 million, so it’s trying to fit that financial model into the sequel model so it makes sense for the studio and being able to pay the actors what they now get paid and deserve to paid.”