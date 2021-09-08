Jessica Chastain responds to viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac

Jessica Chastain has addressed her viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac on social media.

The actor, who is currently starring opposite Isaac in the forthcoming HBO adaptation of Scenes From A Marriage, went viral on social media while posing for photos with Isaac at the Venice Film Festival.

A slow-motion clip of Isaac kissing Chastain’s arm took off on Twitter on Saturday (September 4), with many commenting on the pair’s chemistry.

Chastain responded to the attention with her own tweet, posting a screenshot of The Addams Family in which Gomez Addams kisses Morticia Addams’ arm.

The actor captioned her post with the devil emoji and “Sept 12th” referring to the release date of Scenes From A Marriage.

Chastain and Isaac have been friends for over 20 years, having first met while attending The Juilliard School together.

They first worked together on the 2014 film A Most Violent Year, and Chastain said at this year’s Venice festival that she considered working with Isaac again to be “both a blessing and a curse”, because “we got to the point where we were reading each other’s minds, and I was like, ‘Get out of my head!’”

Meanwhile, Isaac is set to star as Solid Snake in an upcoming film adaptation of video game Metal Gear Solid.

Describing his affection for the game, the actor recently said: “I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains.

“But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen.”