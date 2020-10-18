Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad actor Krysten Ritter is reportedly set to star as the villain in a new Netflix film, Night Books.

Directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn) and adapted from JA White’s horror-fantasy kids book, the story follows Alex (Winslow Fegley), the film’s young protagonist obsessed with paranormal tales.

After being captured by a witch in New York – played by Ritter, according to Deadline – Alex is introduced to fellow captive Yasmin and forced to tell a new scary story every night in order to survive. Fegley and Lidya Jewett play the film’s two children.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert are also on board as producers, with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis adapting the script.

Night Books continues Netflix’s trend of adapting horror adventures into films, including the recent A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Earlier this week (October 14), Breaking Bad and El Camino star Aaron Paul opened up about an alternate ending to the 2019 spin-off film.

Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Vince Gilligan’s show and takes centre stage in the two-hour Netflix movie, spoke of the film’s final scene in which Jesse reflects on a conversation with his late girlfriend Jane (Ritter).

“I thought it was such a beautiful way to end this film,” Paul told Entertainment Weekly. “He looks at the seat next to him and it’s empty, and then out of nowhere Jane appears, and they’re just in love, and they’re in a much less complicated time in their lives.

The actor also revealed that Jane’s cameo was initially longer. “It starts with us driving and then the car breaks down and then it cuts to me on the phone with AAA, trying to pretend like he knows why the car broke down to have a chance at maybe slightly impressing Jane.”