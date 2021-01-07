Jessie Buckley is in talks for lead role in ‘Devs’ creator Alex Garland’s new film ‘Men’

Jessie Buckley is in talks to star in Alex Garland’s new movie Men.

The film will tell the story of a woman who goes on a solo journey across the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

Wild Rose and I’m Thinking of Ending Things actor Buckley is tipped to take the lead role alongside Skyfall and No Time To Die‘s Rory Kinnear, according to Deadline.

Devs creator Garland will reunite with A24, the studio which he made his 2014 directorial debut Ex-Machina.

He will write and direct the project, his first since Paramount thriller Annihilation in 2018. No production date has been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Garland also recently said that he’s making a “low-budget horror film”.

The new film was conceived in the wake of last summer’s wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe.

“I wrote a low-budget horror movie, set in the UK,” Garland recently told Empire, revealing that he’s currently casting for the film, and hoping to shoot it in the spring and summer of 2021.

He added: “I don’t know if it’s unrealistic or not. Always at this particular moment, a film always feels unrealistic, but then somehow it works out.”

Garland also revealed that the idea for the new horror film came about from the ashes of another project, a TV series about the lack of effective social protests in recent times, which he hoped to recruit the cast of his 2020 drama series Devs for.