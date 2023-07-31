Jigsaw returns in sinister new trailer for ‘Saw X’

John Kramer, the original Jigsaw from the Saw franchise, is back for Saw X.

Lionsgate Films has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated tenth entry in the Saw franchise, which is shaped around the return of Tobin Bell’s iconic portrayal of John Kramer between Saw and Saw 3 films.

Watch the intense and unnerving trailer for Saw X above.

Saw X will be set in between the events of Saw and Saw 2, and tells the story of Kramer’s quest for revenge against the doctors who pretended to cure of him cancer, leading to his eventual death in Saw 3.

An official synopsis of the film reads: “a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. The infamous killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps”.

Besides Tobin Bell’s John Kramer/Jigsaw, Saw X will also see the return of series veteran Shawnee Smith, who plays Amanda Young, Kramer’s protege. Saw X is set for release on September 29.

In other news, Saw X moved its release date to the same day as children’s film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, lining up the next big box office battle of 2023.

‘Saw Patrol’ will follow ‘Barbenheimer’ – the much-discussed and hugely hyped twin release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on July 21 – as another big day at cinemas.