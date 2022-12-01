Jim Carrey has officially quit Twitter: “I love you all so much”

Jim Carrey has officially quit Twitter.

The actor sent out his goodbye message earlier this week (November 29) alongside an animated video version of one of his own paintings.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” Carrey began in a tweet.

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much!”

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

The video sees the lighthouse keeper in question singing a folk song about the thunderstorm he’s caught in, singing of “angels [who] fill this place with light“.

Dozens of public figures have left Twitter in recent weeks including Kathy Burke, Stephen Fry, The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas, comedy band SpitLip and, most recently, Jack White and Trent Reznor. Many of them have cited the decisions of Elon Musk, who took over ownership of the platform last month, as their reason for leaving.

Meanwhile, Carrey was banned recently from visiting Russia.

In light of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support of Ukraine in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has put in place sanctions against the country.

Complex reports that 100 residents of Canada have been affected by the sanctions, including Carrey.

The list of barred residents includes The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood as well as many journalists and politicians, joining Trudeau who had already been banned.