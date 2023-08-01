Jim Jarmusch reveals why he’ll never watch Star Wars

Jim Jarmusch has explained why he will never watch any Star Wars movies.

The director said in a new interview that he takes issue with “mass things being shoved on me” and knowing “so much about them and the characters” without ever actually having watched them.

He told The Believer: “I have particular things I will never see. I will never see any ‘Star Wars’ films, because I resent that I know so much about them and the characters.

“Why is all that in my head when I’ve never actually seen one, you know? Why do I know about R2-D2 and Darth Vader and all these things when I’ve never even seen any ‘Star Wars’ film?”

He continued: “I’ve never seen Gone With The Wind and I never will, just because I feel like it’s forced on me and it’s some kind of corny thing.”

The Dead Don’t Die filmmaker added that he’s “not hierarchical” but he is less drawn to big, commercial works.

“But because I really, deeply love the craft of filmmaking, I, of course, like masterful filmmakers’ work. But I watch all kinds of stuff,” he said. “On a plane recently I watched Cruella. I love the Naked Gun movies because they’re so stupid. I’m sort of amazed by the John Wick movies, just by how many people he can kill. I haven’t seen the Twilight movies.

“These are very subjective, just kind of stubborn things on my part. I don’t like mass things being shoved on me, but I will go see them. Like The Terminator is a masterpiece of cinema. It’s a big action movie, essentially. So I don’t really differentiate.”

He added: “But I have to tell you one thing I hate – and you can just do a little test yourself: watch any recent action-oriented movie and look for any shot that’s more than three seconds long. I find that really insulting and shit filmmaking: like they have to keep it moving every three seconds. And that’s the longest they’ll leave a shot on! And then cut. One second, cut! Two seconds, cut! Three seconds, cut! Man, I get a headache. I just turn it off.”

Earlier this year, Jarmusch directed Cat Power’s music video for her cover of The Pogues’ hit ‘A Pair Of Brown Eyes’.