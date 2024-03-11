Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Trump criticism during Oscars speech

Jimmy Kimmel hit back at Donald Trump’s criticism of him while hosting the Oscars last night (March 10).

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2024

Kimmel, who hosted the Academy Awards ceremony for the fourth time, addressed the audience just before the final award of the evening, and read out a piece of criticism he had received during the event.

A scathing review from the former President on Truth Social read: “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

Advertisement

Kimmel continued to read aloud from his phone: “Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous… blah, blah, blah.”

The final line of the review, “Make America great again”, was met with laughter and applause from the audience, before Kimmel confirmed the post’s writer.

Kimmel joked: “See if you can guess which former President posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? Thank you President Trump.”

The host then made a closing jibe at Trump, adding: “Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still watching. Isn’t it past your jail time?”, referring to the former President’s highly publicised arrest and his being charged in four criminal cases.

The crowd erupted in response to Kimmel’s quip, before Oppenheimer was announced by Al Pacino as the winner of the Best Picture award.

Advertisement

During his opening monologue, Kimmel brought up the fact that Barbie received fewer nominations than expected, including recognition for director Greta Gerwig. The comedian said to the audience: “Hold on a minute – I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”