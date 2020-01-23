Bad Robot, the production company owned by Star Wars director JJ Abrams, is set to develop a series of films and TV shows based on DC’s Justice League Dark comics, reports reveal.

A new report in Deadline states that Bad Robot, who recently signed a deal with Warner Bros, is “exclusively developing both film and TV ideas” based on the comic book series, which has been running intermittently since 2011.

The report goes on to state that discussions around a potential series of creations are currently in the very early stages, and that there have been no definite decisions made on which Justice League Dark characters might get their own features. It’s also not clear whether Abrams himself will direct any of the resultant films or TV shows.

The Justice League Dark crew of superheroes first appeared in the first comic book of the same name, which launched in 2011. Heroes in the JLD universe include John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man and Zatanna.

The traditional Justice League heroes, which include Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Aquaman and The Flash, got their own film in 2017.

A two-star review of Justice League from NME’s Olly Richards said the film “feels like the cinematic equivalent of blagging your way through an exam you failed to revise for.”

Recently, a campaign has launched to release the ‘Snyder cut’ of the film, referring to the original vision of director Zack Snyder, who was forced to leave the film after the death of his daughter Autumn.

Fans have been incessantly asking for the version to be released, and even the film’s stars Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck have joined in the campaigning.

Abrams, meanwhile, helmed latest Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker, which has recently become the worst-reviewed Star Wars film, sitting below ‘The Phantom Menace’ on Rotten Tomatoes.