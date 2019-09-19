Our poor hearts.

JJ Abrams has headed into the world of comics to pen a controversial new take on Spider-Man.

The Star Wars director has teamed up with son Henry Abrams and comic artist Sara Pichelli on the new series – which recently released its first issue.

However, the new comic book series has proved significant after delivering a blow to fans that’s arguably on par with the death of Uncle Ben. The first issue reveals that there’s no happy ending for Peter Parker and Mary-Jane Watson after their marriage ultimately ends in tragic circumstances.

Taking place in an alternate universe to the Amazing Spider-Man comics, Spider-Man tells the story of MJ’s tragic death and the life-changing impact her murder at the hand of new villain Cadaverous has had on both Peter and their son Ben.

12 years later, Ben discovers that he’s been imbued with the same powers as his web-slinging father – who is seemingly nowhere to be see. After years of keeping the streets safe, Peter Parker now spends his time travelling the world and working as a photojournalist.

The latest series comes after Spider-Man’s divisive departure from the MCU last month. The iconic character is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement with each other.