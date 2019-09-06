"Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places”

J.K. Rowling has teased details of a mysterious new Harry Potter project.

The author shared a tweet that led fans to speculate about whether a new story or even a film could be on the way.

Sharing an image of Voldemort’s dark mark, Rowling wrote: “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

She added the hashtags ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Cursed Child’, leading fans to suggest that a new adaptation of her Potter stage play is on the way.

Responding to the tweet, Rowling’s first in six months, one fan wrote: “Welcome back to Twitter!

“ Does this mean that there is going to be a #CursedChild movie trilogy with the original cast/trio reprising their roles?”

Although Rowling is yet to confirm further details, MuggleNet claims that Warner Bros could be about to buy the rights to the stage show. It’s believed that the announcement could relate to a change of official branding for it.

In a statement, Cursed Child’s New York production said: “Cursed Child continues to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions in London, Broadway and all around the world, and there are no plans whatsoever for a movie. WB has always been a valued partner of Cursed Child since it’s [sic] ‪inception‬. Their role has not changed.”

Meanwhile, a US school recently removed all Harry Potter books from its library because they include “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits.”