Golden Globes host Jo Koy’s “disaster” monologue like “witnessing accident in slow motion”

People are taking to social media to share their thoughts on Jo Koy’s monologue at the Golden Globe Awards last night.

The Filipino American comedian was reportedly selected for the hosting gig two weeks ago, following on from the likes of Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, Billy Crystal and Jimmy Kimmel.

His opening monologue jokingly covered some of the year’s biggest movies, including a comment about the lengthy run-time of Oppenheimer, a mention of Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in Maestro, and a particularly controversial summary of Barbie.

Advertisement

Also, Koy took several opportunities to acknowledge the presence of major stars in the room, including Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift.

However, he was met with cold glances when he joked: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” referring to the singer’s recent appearances at American football games.

Viewers have been reacting to the monologue on X/Twitter, detailing the generally negative reception of Koy’s jokes.

One user suggested a response had been made by a “prominent director” posting: “Wowee. Never seen an audience rebel against an emcee so quickly. One prominent director just couldn’t keep his opinion quiet. ‘They all showed up. They are all here and this is what they give us? This is a disaster’”.

Wowee. Never seen an audience rebel against an emcee so quickly. One prominent director just couldn’t keep his opinion quiet. “They all showed up. They are all here and this is what they give us? This is a disaster.” #GoldenGlobes2024 — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

One user replied: “Watching this is like witnessing an accident in slow motion. This is truly awful.”

Watching this is like witnessing an accident in slow motion. This is truly awful. — Dee @littleredyarn.bsky.social 🐑🐏🧶 (@littleredyarn) January 8, 2024

Another referenced the joke made towards Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, with Koy saying it is “on a plastic doll with big boobs,” in contrast to Oppenheimer’s adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, despite the former’s complex themes of self-awareness, misogyny, and the female experience.

The user wrote, “All of it was bad, but the casual misogyny against both Greta and Taylor was astounding.”

All of it was bad, but the casual misogyny against both Greta and Taylor was astounding. — BeckyIB (@BeckyIB) January 8, 2024

Another posted: “So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it. #GoldenGlobes”

So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it. #GoldenGlobes — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) January 8, 2024

His selection as host has also been criticised, with one user posting: “I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right.”

I feel like nobody was in charge of the golden globes and Jo Koy just walked in and said “I’m hosting” and nobody bothered to check if that was right — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 8, 2024

In response to some of the colder responses to his jokes, Koy defended himself having only been chosen for the job “10 days ago”. He also occasionally blamed his writers for the poorly-received jokes, adding “I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at”.

Oppenheimer triumphed at the Golden Globes, winning five of the seven awards for which it was nominated.