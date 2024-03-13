Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler to star in Ari Aster’s next film

Ari Aster’s upcoming film has received its core cast – see who’s heading the film below.

Today, A24 took to social media to announce Ari Aster’s next film, titled Eddington. The film has been described as a “contemporary western”, with little else know about its premise. The film has also yet to receive a release date.

However, Eddington will feature an ensemble cast led by the likes of Beau Is Afraid star Joaquin Phoenix, recent Oscar winner Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Dune: Part Two‘s Austin Butler.

Advertisement

Other names tapped for the film include Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins.

Joaquin Phoenix starred in two films in 2023 – Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon. Emma Stone most recently starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2024 Oscars.

Pedro Pascall is next slated to star in Gladiator 2 and Fantastic Four, and The Last Of Us season two. Austin Butler has also been on a roll recently, starring in Elvis and Dune: Part Two.

Ari Aster’s last film, Beau Is Afraid, scored a four-star review at NME, with Paul Bradshaw writing: “Far too easy to hate, Beau Is Afraid often doesn’t even feel like it wants to be loved. But stick with it and you’ll find a film so overstuffed with ambition that makes all the others look like they aren’t trying hard enough.”