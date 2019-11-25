"There are some scenes that didn’t exist in the script"

Joker‘s composer has revealed that “large parts” of the movie were shot to her score, and that the cast improvised scenes to the music she composed.

The movie recently became the most profitable comic book movie ever, as well as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

It seems, however, that much of the actual movie wasn’t scripted, as according to composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Joker star Joaquin Phoenix used the music to help develop his character while filming the movie.

“Joaquin told me a few weeks ago that he was having some problems finding this transition from Arthur to Joker,” she told Gold Derby, adding that the music “was a key part in that process.”

“They shot large parts of the movie to the music,” Guðnadóttir continued. “There are some scenes that didn’t exist in the script that are just Joaquin responding to the music.”

One of those scenes is the moment Arthur Fleck dances in the bathroom after committing his first violent act.

“What we see in the movie is him responding in real-time to the music, and that’s the turning point of Arthur becoming Joker,” the composer further explained.

One of the movie’s co-stars recently opened-up about working with Phoenix on set, admitting that the lead star had a condition of not working with “assholes”.

Josh Pais recalled a conversation he had with director Todd Phillips regarding what Phoenix had told him: “I don’t care who you cast, just make sure everybody is a really good actor — and no assholes. So, I guess I passed the test.”

Meanwhile, following reports that Joker is set to get a sequel, it has since emerged that there are “no deals” for Joker 2 “at this point”.