Phoenix has previously said what fun it was to make the movie

Joaquin Phoenix only laid down one rule while on set for Joker, it has been revealed.

The origin story came out at the start of the month, and has since notched up the biggest October box office opening of all time.

Read more: Why Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is the villain 2019 deserves

Josh Pais, who plays Arthur Fleck’s boss in the movie, has recalled how Joker director Todd Phillips got in touch with him in advance of filming, specifically making sure he wasn’t an “asshole”.

“I had a meeting with Todd,” Pais told The Hollywood Reporter. Phillips reportedly then told him: “I loved your tape. I just want to make sure that you’re not an asshole because one person on set can really ruin the whole vibe of the thing.’

Pais then revealed Phoenix had told Phillips of his one rule while on set. “I don’t care who you cast, just make sure everybody is a really good actor — and no assholes,” Paid remarked. “So, I guess I passed the test.

Phoenix has said since the release of the film that he’s open to the potential of a sequel, and it’s an idea Phillips has also backed the idea of, saying: “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week. There’s nobody like him.”

NME‘s Greg Wetherall gave Joker five stars in a review, calling the film “a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”