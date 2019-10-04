Joaquin Phoenix reveals he stopped talking to Casey Affleck “many years” ago

The two actors used to be close friends and got matching tattoos together

Joaquin Phoenix has revealed he stopped talking to his former close friend Casey Affleck “many years” ago.

The two actors struck up a strong friendship after meeting on the set of 1995’s To Die For, got matching tattoos together in Italy, and Affleck went on to marry Phoenix’s younger sister Summer in 2006.

Affleck then directed Phoenix on the 2010 film I’m Still Here, on which two women sued Affleck for sexual harassment and emotional distress.

Now, Phoenix has revealed he hasn’t spoken to Affleck in “many years”. “My sister and him divorced,” he told Vanity Fair. And I haven’t spoken directly to him or indirectly in a long time. Three or four years.” According to the piece, Phoenix said he had been told by his lawyers not to discuss the allegations against Affleck, which were settled in lawsuits in 2010.

Phoenix stars as the titular character in the new Joker movie. In a five-star review, NME said: “Phoenix translates this discombobulating sensation out of the screen and into your senses. The Academy might as well give Phoenix the Oscar now.”

Meanwhile, Darren Aronofsky recently revealed he once wanted the star to play Batman. Aronofsky was once approached to adapt Batman: Year One by Warner Bros.

“I always wanted Joaquin Phoenix for Batman,” the director said. “I hear the way they’re talking about the Joker movie and that’s exactly – that was my pitch.”