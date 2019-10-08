‘Joker’ star Joaquin Phoenix says he’s open to a potential sequel

"I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role. But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it."

Joaquin Phoenix has stated that he would potentially be interested in reprising his titular role in Joker, in a new interview.

While speaking on U.S. show Popcorn with Peter Travers, Phoenix was asked if he considers Joker to be his dream role, and the actor brought up the possibility of returning to the role of Arthur Fleck.

“I wouldn’t have thought of this as my dream role,” the Academy Award winner said. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just working together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting.

“So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.” Watch the video below.

The film’s director Todd Phillips has already indicated his desire to see a second Joker instalment: “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he told Total Film.

“There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do [a sequel], and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

In NME‘s five-star ‘Joker’ review, Greg Wetherall described the film as an “instant classic”, declaring that “the DC Extended Universe have made a picture destined to challenge Marvel’s dominance.”