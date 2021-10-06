Joaquin Phoenix teases ‘Joker’ sequel: “There are some things we could explore further”

Joaquin Phoenix has addressed potential storylines of a Joker sequel, which could see him reprise his role as the DC villain.

Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2019 for his performance in the film, which followed the story of Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian whose descent into insanity leads him to violence.

Rumours of a Joker sequel have been circulating since the original film’s release, which took over $1billion globally and went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

Now, whereas Phoenix has not confirmed any plans for a sequel to the film, he has commented on where a second chapter could go for Arthur.

“This is an interesting guy,” he told Playlist. “There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Earlier this year, filmmaker Todd Phillips was reported to have been working on a script for the sequel.

The news was revealed in a piece from The Hollywood Reporter on the most powerful lawyers in the film industry, which states that the follow-up to the comic book film is definitely in the works.

In their list of powerful Hollywood lawyers, they include an entry for attorney Warren Dern, who counts Phillips among his clients. In Dern’s entry, it states that “Todd Phillips struck a deal to co-write the next Joker instalment”.

A separate report from The Hollywood Reporter, which claims to have insider information on Warner Bros’ schedule, also said that Joker has a “planned sequel”.

The article, which largely focused on Warner Bros.’ upcoming Superman film, confirmed that Joker 2 “will take place in the same universe”.