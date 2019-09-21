Joaquin Phoenix walks out of ‘Joker’ interview after controversial question

The new origin story comes to cinemas next month

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix walked out of an interview about the film after being taken aback by a controversial question.

The new origin story for the Batman character comes to cinemas on October 4.

Speaking to The Telegraph to promote the film, Phoenix was asked if he thought that Joker “might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results?”

Taken aback by the question, the star walked out of the interview before returning after consulting with his PR at Warner Bros.

Director Todd Phillips has hinted that a Joker sequel could be on the cards, thinking about a new instalment before the first is even in cinemas.

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he explained to Total Film. “There’s nobody like him.”

NME gave Joker five stars in a recent review, describing it as “an instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”