Joaquin Phoenix’s first post-‘Joker’ role is already on the way

Joaquin Phoenix is teaming up with 20th Century Women director Mike Mills for his first role since playing Arthur Fleck/The Joker in Todd Phillips’ Joker.

The still untitled drama will see the actor take on a more sensitive role, as “an artist left to take care of his precocious young nephew as they forge an unexpected bond over a cross country trip,” according to Deadline.

New plot details also suggest the film will “touch on mental illness as the boy’s father struggles with bipolar disorder.”

The film will be produced by on-trend indie studio A24, who previously released Moonlight, Lady Bird, Midsommar and The Lighthouse among others. Mills has also directed Beginners and the short film released by The National, I Am Easy to Find.

Joaquin Phoenix has just come to the end of a successful award season – picking up a Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG award and an Oscar for his transformative performance as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The actor has been notoriously vocal across his various acceptance speeches, touching on environmental and cancel culture in particular in his speech at the Oscars last weekend.

As well as Phoenix, winners at the Oscars 2020 included Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, and Parasite, which made history at the Los Angeles ceremony as the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture, as well as the first South Korean nominee ever.