Joaquin Phoenix’s next movie is with ‘Hereditary’ director Ari Aster

Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in ‘Hereditary’ director Ari Aster’s new movie Disappointment Blvd.

A24 will finance and produce the film the plot of which is described as “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time,” according to Deadline.

It is likely that Phoenix will shoot Disappointment Blvd before the Ridley Scott movie Kitbag, in which Phoenix will play Napoleon Bonaparte.

Advertisement

That film will track the historical figure’s origins and ruthless rise to power, as well as his often volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine and is set to be released via Apple TV+.

Written by David Scarpa, who previously worked with Scott to pen the script for the director’s 2017 movie All The Money In The World, Kitbag will be the first time Scott and Phoenix have teamed up since 2000’s Gladiator, in which Phoenix played Roman Emperor Commodus. A release date for Kitbag has not yet been confirmed.

Phoenix is next set to star in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, which is due for release later this year and will be his first movie since his Oscar winning role in DC‘s 2019 film Joker.

It was recently revealed that Joker, which stars Phoenix as The Clown Prince, was crowned the UK’s biggest home movie of 2020.

Last year, it was also reported that he had been offered $50 million to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck / Joker for two potential sequels.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of Joker, NME said: “Todd Phillips isn’t clowning around. This is edge-of-your-seat stuff. This is outstanding.”