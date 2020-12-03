Jodie Comer has addressed an internet feud from earlier this year regarding her relationship with lacrosse player James Burke.

The Killing Eve star was involved in a Twitter row regarding her American partner in July, who was accused of supporting Donald Trump.

“It was really shocking; it was the first time I had ever been dragged into something like that,” Comer told InStyle. “And it wasn’t just me, it was my family.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I had seen the absurdity of what I was being accused of, and what my partner was being accused of. I decided for my own health that I was not going to try and convince these people otherwise. I just wasn’t going to do it.

“The biggest lesson for me this year was: I know who I am,” Comer concluded in the interview.

Elsewhere, Sandra Oh – who starred alongside Jodie Comer in Killing Eve – is set to star in Umma, a new horror film produced by Sam Raimi.

Oh will star alongside Lady Bird star Odeya Rush, Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and and Insidious: Chapter 3 star Dermot Mulroney. The film is set to follow a woman developing a deep fear of turning into her mother.

Next up, Jodie Comer will be starring in Free Guy alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi, directed by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman.

Advertisement

The film was delayed in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and is now set for release in 2021.