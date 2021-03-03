Jodie Comer in talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s ‘Kitbag’

Jodie Comer is in talks to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix and team up with director Ridley Scott again in Kitbag.

Phoenix was previously confirmed to portray Napoleon Bonaparte in the lead role in Apple Studios’ upcoming biopic.

Now, Deadline reports that Comer will play his wife Josephine. Kitbag will follow the ruthless rise of the 19th century French emperor as well as his troubled relationship with Josephine.

Comer is apparently favourite to land the role after she worked on Scott’s forthcoming movie The Last Duel, alongside Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, Scott is due to start production in Italy this month on House of Gucci, which will tell the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, whom she arranged to be murdered after discovering he’d been unfaithful.

Lady Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, with a supporting cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. Kitbag will be Scott’s next production after House of Gucci.

The film’s title is derived from the saying “There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag.”

Written by David Scarpa, who previously worked with Scott to pen the script for the director’s 2017 movie All The Money In The World, Kitbag will be the first time Scott and Phoenix have teamed up since 2000’s Gladiator, in which Phoenix played Roman Emperor Commodus. A release date for Kitbag has not yet been confirmed.

Phoenix will next set to star in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon, which is due for release later this year and will be his first movie since his Oscar winning role in DC‘s 2019 film Joker.