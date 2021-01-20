Silence of the Lambs actors Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins have reunited for the film’s 30th anniversary.

The pair, taking part in Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, sat down for an hour over video chat to talk about their new projects. Foster is starring in The Mauritanian, while Hopkins plays the lead role in The Father.

Hopkins recalled receiving the script, saying: “After 10 pages, I phoned my agent. I said, ‘Is this a real offer? I want to know. This is the best part I’ve ever read.'”

Advertisement

“I was naturally nervous, an Englishman — a limey like me, a Welshman — playing an American serial killer,” he added of his experience playing serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

“And I remember Jonathan [Demme, director], when the camera picked me up, he said, ‘Oh, my God. That’s it. Hopkins. You’re so weird!’ And I said, ‘Why, thank you.'”

Foster described hearing Hopkins first read the part by saying “I felt a chill come over the room. In a way, it was like we were almost too scared to talk to each other after that.”

Meanwhile, a Silence of the Lambs spin-off series released a new trailer earlier this month.

Clarice is set a year after the events of the film and focuses on FBI agent Clarice Starling, played here by Rebecca Breeds.

Advertisement

The show is described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington DC”.

Clarice will premiere on CBS on February 11, 2021. There is no release date confirmed for the UK as of yet.