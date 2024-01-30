Jodie Foster names two movies everyone should watch at least once

Jodie Foster has revealed the two movies she thinks everyone should watch, and one of them may come as a surprise.

The Silence Of The Lambs actor spoke recently with Interview magazine, who asked her to pick the movie she thinks everyone should see during their lifetime.

Foster replied: “Well, Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The 2022 comedy drama movie starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis received significant critical acclaim upon its release, making more than $143million at the box office and winning Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

From indie film studio, A24, the movie follows a Chinese immigrant who, while being investigated by the Internal Revenue Service during the auditing of her laundromat business, becomes involved in a complex and chaotic adventure through time and space as she transcends universes to try and resolve a conflict between herself and her daughter.

The Taxi Driver answer then added to her answer saying: “Oh, and this is probably number one – the puppet movie Team America: World Police”.

Directed by South Park’s Trey Parker, the 2004 puppet comedy movie is a satirical piece about American militarism and government, which pokes fun at stereotypical action films and the representation of the United States.

The film follows a parliamentary police force who take on a Broadway actor to help assist them in saving the world from dictatorship, terrorism and liberal Hollywood actors.

Foster, who has starred in the recent crime drama series, True Detective: Night Country, explained her reasoning behind the comedy movie choices saying: “A sense of humour is my touchstone, and I have a very dumb sense of humour.”

She added, “I like to laugh about really intense things.”

Elsewhere, Foster revealed recently why she turned down the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars.



