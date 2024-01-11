Jodie Foster says Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese were “scared” of her on ‘Taxi Driver’ set

Jodie Foster has said that Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese were “scared” of her on the set of Taxi Driver.

During a recent appearance on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live, to promote the new season of True Detective, the two-time Oscar-winning actor reflected on her experiences from being a child actor, including her landmark role in Scorsese’s 1976 film.

In Taxi Driver, Foster played the role of a child sex worker named Iris alongside De Niro, who starred as a lonely Vietnam veteran with mental health issues.

“I was 12. And they had to say things like, you know, Can you pull his fly down?’ And it was a little awkward,” Foster recalled.

Foster noted how, because she had been on more film sets than Scorsese and De Niro at that point in time, her elder colleagues were somewhat intimidated when having to interact with her.

“Yeah, they were a little scared, Scorsese especially, who kept giggling every time he talked to me. He’d start giggling and De Niro had to take over,” she said.

Kimmel then asked if her dynamic with the director was different today, to which she replied: “Scorsese giggles with everybody.”

In other news, Scorsese’s Oscar-tipped film Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

In a glowing five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “These days, Scorsese seems to exclusively make long films but this 206-minute epic is lengthy even by his standards. Thankfully Killers Of The Flower Moon earns its runtime.

“Each conversation between De Niro and DiCaprio is an exercise in clever euphemism and while some may find the tempo a bit too stately, the story of an entire people’s eradication deserves to be told in full. This is among Scorsese’s most important work.”

“With deft skill, Prieto showcases the beauty of the open country while setting it against the moral ugliness of the townsfolk doing Bill’s evil bidding,” it added. “Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”