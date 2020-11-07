Watch Joe Biden and Democrats take on Donald Trump in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deepfake

As the world awaits the final results of the US presidential election, an Avengers: Endgame deepfake video has been shared that sees Joe Biden and the Democrats take on Donald Trump.

In a new edit of the climax of the Marvel blockbuster, videographer John Handem Piette has put an election twist on the clip, urging all the Democrats to assemble and chant to count all the votes.

Biden, presented as Captain America, begins the deepfake by asking Trump’s Thanos: “Will you shut up, man?”, a reference to the first presidential debate the two leaders had last month. The Democratic presidential nominee is then joined by various members of his party as fellow Avengers.

The Democratic lineup features an ensemble of its most prominent leaders, with former President Barack Obama as Black Panther, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris as Falcon, and Obama’s wife Michelle as Gamora.

Other Democrats who appear include veteran Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel.

You can watch the video below:

AMERICA: ENDGAME This HAD to be made! Americans Assemble 🇺🇸 Posted by John Handem Piette on Friday, November 6, 2020

The video, which also features teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, pays tribute to some of America’s most celebrated political figures who have passed away recently, including Civil Rights leader John Lewis and US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

It also sees a cameo from late actor Sean Connery, who is presented as Guardians Of The Galaxy character, Rocket.

A number of stars have praised the deepfake, including Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo who shared the video with the caption: “Amazing. Lol!!”

Basketball star Lebron James shared the clip, writing: “Biden/Harris!!!! End Game,” while Kathy Griffin tweeted: “God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional. What’s happening to me????”

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020

At time of writing, the deepfake has amassed 23 million views on Twitter. See more responses below:

I don’t know who did this, but take a bow pic.twitter.com/BQTVGbJA05 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 6, 2020

Omg this is beautiful! Tweets watch this but get the tissues I’m so emotional! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris our heroes! https://t.co/kb2qdfY79Y — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) November 6, 2020

Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there… https://t.co/WyZUNnkaqF — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020

