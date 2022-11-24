Joe Jonas felt “destroyed” after losing Spider-Man role to Andrew Garfield

Joe Jonas has revealed he lost out on the role of Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield.

The actor played Marvel’s web-slinger in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, before reprising the role in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to Variety, Jonas explained he was in the running to play Spider-Man alongside Garfield. Asked if he remembered a role he auditioned for which destroyed him when he didn’t get it, Jonas said: “I can name probably a couple. In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realise this person was brilliant.

Advertisement

“I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, ‘I got an in here.’ But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove myself.”

Asked if he ever wore the Spidey suit, Jonas replied: “No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

Jonas’ previous acting credits include Disney channel film Camp Rock and US sitcom Hot In Cleveland. His most recent role is in biographical war film Devotion, where he stars alongside Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.

Garfield was the second actor to play Spider-Man in live-action following Tobey Maguire, who first played the role in 2002’s Spider-Man. Tom Holland made his debut in the role in the 2016 Marvel crossover film Captain America: Civil War.

Holland, Garfield and Maguire all played their respective versions of Spider-Man in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “No Way Home is the ultimate Spider-Man film. There are moments here that make you want to cheer and weep simultaneously. It’s not the most visually spectacular, it’s not the funniest, but it’s the most emotionally rich.”