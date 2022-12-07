Joe Rogan accuses Dwayne Johnson of taking steroids: “He should come clean right now”

Joe Rogan has urged actor Dwayne Johnson to “come clean” after accusing him of taking steroids.

During an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (December 3), Rogan discusses the controversy around fitness influencer Brian Johnson aka Liver King, who recently admitted he was taking steroids to achieve his physique.

“I’m making this video to apologise – because I fucked up,” Johnson said in a video on Instagram. “Because I’m embarrassed and ashamed – because I lied and I misled a lot of people.”

Advertisement

After admitting he wasn’t surprised “at all” by Liver King’s confession, Rogan turned his focus to Johnson using his former wrestling name. “The Rock should come clean right now,” Rogan said.

“He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because The Rock’s been lying. There’s not a fucking chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as The Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

He added: “There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing. But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

NME has reached out to Johnson’s reps for comment.

In an interview with MTV back in 2009, Johnson admitted he had “tried” steroids when he was a teenager. “Me and my buddies tried it back in the day when I was 18 or 19,” Johnson said. “Didn’t know what we were doing.” Since then, the former wrestler has said he leads a steroid-free life (via Fortune).

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Johnson backtracked compliments he made about Rogan, after the podcast host was called out for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me,” Johnson wrote.