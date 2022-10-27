Joel McHale “cried like a baby” reading ‘Community’ film script

Community star Joel McHale has said that he “cried like a baby” reading the script for the spinoff film.

The actor, who played Jeff Winger in the TV series from 2009 to 2015, detailed his initial reaction at the first table read for the long-awaited adaptation

“I’m going to look a lot older,” McHale told TheWrap when asked about the new film. “I’m not kidding, so you know that I’m sarcastic about about literally fucking everything but um, there will be tears. We did that table read during the pandemic and I cried like a baby afterwards and I’m not joking.”

He added of the experience filming the new project: “Everyone thinks that what I say is joking, but it is like being with — it really is like a family reunion but without assholes.

“Because you know, you go to a family you and you’re like, ‘Ugh, there’s that one cousin of mine. He smells.’ So anyway, we’re really — I can’t wait. Yeah, that’s all I can say.”

Meanwhile, Community creator Dan Harmon has said that he “believes” Donald Glover will return to star in the film.

After the news broke of the movie, both Glover’s and Yvette Nicole Brown’s names were absent from the confirmation.

Harmon says that he believes “based on word of mouth” that Glover will be returning, adding: “It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald.”

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.