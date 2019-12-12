John Boyega apologises for “badly worded” comments linked to Kelly Marie Tran ‘Star Wars’ fan abuse

John Boyega has apologised for “badly worded” comments he made in a recent interview that some Star Wars fans have construed as criticism of his co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

The actor, who portrays Finn in the sci-fi saga, was speaking to Variety ahead of next week’s release of The Rise of Skywalker when he was asked about the abuse Tran received on social media for her role in 2017’s The Last Jedi.

“Being in this position, you just understand the masses, how the masses think, you know,” Boyega said in response. “Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read. That’s, you know, it is what it is.”

Since the publication of that interview yesterday (December 11), Boyega has been hit with accusations that he was referring to Tran and her subsequent 2018 decision to quit social media following backlash to The Last Jedi.

In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic. I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologize. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 12, 2019

Earlier today, Boyega moved to clarify his comments in a pair of tweets.

“In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic,” Boyega said. “I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise.

“Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologise.”

My comments on Kelly specifically and online harassment remains the same via a tweet I put out a few years ago. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 12, 2019

In the above second tweet, the actor referred to separate comments he made at the time of Tran’s decision to leave social media, which you can see below.

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 12, 2018

“To the majority of Star Wars fans, thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes,” Boyega added shortly after the above post. “You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!”

Tran herself spoke out about the online harassment she received in a recent interview where she hit back against the trolls and said “I get to decide who I am”.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 19.