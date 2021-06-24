John Boyega denies leaving Netflix movie without telling anyone

John Boyega has denied claims that he walked away from the Netflix movie Rebel Ridge mid-shoot without telling anyone.

Earlier this month, it was reported that he exited the film due to “family reasons”.

But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that “Boyega simply walked away from the production with filming underway”.

The publication also claims that, according to one person with knowledge of the situation, the “filmmakers only discovered [Boyega had exited the film] when they looked for him at his hotel and found that he had checked out”.

The outlet added that “several insiders say the star had a myriad of issues, ranging from the script to his accommodation”.

Boyega’s agent Femi Oguns allegedly hit back at the claims in an email, writing: “I can categorically say that these rumours are completely untrue. People will form their opinions often rooted from boredom.

“As stated John unfortunately left due to family reasons which in truth is none of anyone’s business except his own. John and Netflix have a wonderful relationship which will continue to grow for years to come whether that be through his acting or through [Boyega’s production company] UpperRoom.”

NME has contacted Oguns for further comment on the matter.

Rebel Ridge director Jeremy Saulnier declined to comment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming began on the project on May 3 in Louisiana. It reportedly explores systemic American injustice “in the context of action, suspense and black humour”.

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons,” a statement from Netflix read after filming was halted.

“We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars.”

Boyega recently expressed a desire to replace Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton following the latter’s departure from the Netflix period drama.