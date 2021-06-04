John Boyega exits Netflix film mid-shoot due to “family reasons”

John Boyega has exited Netflix film Rebel Ridge mid-shoot due to “family reasons”.

A spokesperson for the streaming platform confirmed the actor’s departure in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Filming began on the project, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, on May 3 in Louisiana. It reportedly explores systemic American injustice, “in the context of action, suspense and black humour”.

“Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons,” the statement from Netflix reads.

“We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier’s extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega’s UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars.”

Rebel Ridge also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, James Cromwell, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and Al Vicente.

Elsewhere, John Boyega recently praised Marvel for “elevating” Black characters onscreen.

“We’ve got people now watching The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and a lot of people have been commenting about the elevation of Falcon’s character – right? – in the series and how they’ve really done well with bringing him up, which I also agree as well,” the actor explained.

“You know, that’s because you give characters these special moments. But then what then happens when, you know, some moments feel like you’re being bypassed and it kind of goes for years and years and things pile on?”