John Boyega names his “worst” Star Wars film

John Boyega has shared his personal ranking of the modern Star Wars trilogy.

The actor, who played Finn in the Disney trilogy, was asked to rank the Star Wars films he’s appeared in from “best to worst” during an interview with First We Feast’s Truth or Dab: Rapid Fire.

“Hell yeah, I’ll do it,” Boyega said in response. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens is most definitely the best. Second for me comes Star Wars nine [Rise Of Skywalker] and then the worst, in the most respectful sense, is episode VIII [The Last Jedi] for me.”

Before doing a side-eye to the camera, Boyega added: “But they’re all lovely.”

What is @johnboyega’s LEAST favorite Star Wars movie? In this episode of #TruthOrDabRapidFire, @johnboyega has two simple choices: tell the truth… or suffer the wrath of THE LAST DAB 🥵 ❤️‍🔥 **This episode was filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/CwZFbEcNvv — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 19, 2023

The actor has previously been critical of the trilogy’s handling of his character. Speaking in an interview with GQ from 2020, Boyega said: “You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything.

“What I would say to Disney is: do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

He added: “Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all.”

Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker faced criticism for sidelining both Boyega’s character Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico. It came after Tran was subject to racist and sexist abuse online following her character’s introduction in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Speaking to TechRadar recently, however, Boyega said he’s open to reprising his role of Finn in the future. “I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached, and a terrific director,” he said. “So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.”

Ridley is set to reprise her role of Rey in a future Star Wars film, which will pick up 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker.