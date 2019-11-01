John Boyega prompts ‘Star Wars’ debate with Rey character revelation

He's a "Stanakin" now, it seems

Star Wars actor John Boyega has started a debate online after stating that he believes Anakin Skywalker is a better Jedi than this trilogy’s heroine, Rey.

Responding to an ongoing debate over the powers of Rey, Boyega, who plays Finn in the current trilogy, tweeted his thoughts on the topic.

“I’m sorry guys,” Boyega wrote on Twitter, “but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo.”

Fans then quickly responded to Boyega’s claim, with many dubbing him a “Stanakin.”

The last film in the upcoming Star Wars trilogy, The Rise Of Skywalker, is set for release on December 12.

This week, it was revealed that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on course to score the lowest opening weekend box office figures of the trilogy.

Despite tickets for the first screenings of the final part of the sequel trilogy in the US outselling Avengers: Endgame in the first hour of pre-sales, according to Box Office Pro, it is projected to rake in $200 million on its opening weekend.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy explained that the studio are ditching the idea of releasing two Star Wars films a year.

“We tried to look at Solo and see if we could do two movies a year and we found, ‘Hmm that’s not going to work,’” Kennedy said, adding: “So we backed off a little.”

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Game Of Thrones showrunners David Wenioff and D.B. Weiss are pulling out of working on the next Star Wars trilogy due to time constraints and their work for Netflix.