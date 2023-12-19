John Boyega responds to fans casting him as Kang in the MCU

Fans are calling for John Boyega to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but don’t expect him to take on the role.

Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios on Monday (December 18) just hours after he was found guilty of assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Following the announcement, fans have been suggesting actors who could replace Majors in the role on social media, with Boyega being among the most-mentioned.

“Get John Boyega in that purple and green suit STAT #Kang,” one fan wrote on X.

Another added: “Jonathan Majors is officially out as Kang. Bring in my boy John Boyega!”

Last month (November 20), however, Boyega responded to the fan speculation prior to Majors’ trial, where he shut down hopes of him taking up the role. After Boyega shared photos with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie, a fan replied: “Tell Anthony Mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting Kang [sic].”

In response, Boyega shared a gif of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head. Check out the exchange below.

The actor, who played Finn in the modern Star Wars trilogy, was previously critical of Disney’s handling of his character in the movies.

Speaking to GQ in 2020, Boyega said: “You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything.

“What I would say to Disney is: do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

He added: “Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver. You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know fuck all.”

Majors, who played Kang in Loki and Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, was set to play the character in upcoming film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, slated for release on May 1, 2026. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is now being referred to as Avengers 5.