John Boyega says he’s been calling Jamie Foxx since actor’s medical emergency

John Boyega has said he’s been calling Jamie Foxx since the latter experienced a medical emergency earlier this year.

In April the Django Unchained actor was admitted to hospital for an unspecified “medical complication“. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, later confirmed that he had left hospital and was “recuperating”.

Foxx, who stars in the new sci-fi comedy-mystery film They Cloned Tyrone, was unable to attend the premiere Wednesday (June 14) at the American Black Film Festival, but his co-stars sent their well wishes.

“I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he’s dealing with what he’s dealing with, and we just wish him all the best,” Boyega told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

The British actor added that he hadn’t been able to connect with Foxx just yet, but said: “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!”

Co-star Teyonah Parris also spoke about the energy that Foxx brought to the film production, sharing: “We had so much fun and he’s just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set.”

“I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He’s just so amazing,” she added. “It was just such an honour to work with him. He’s so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of colour, that it was just so much fun.”

Director Juel Taylor also praised Foxx as a “master” of his craft, adding that it’s “hard to even get the words and just say how much he gave to this movie”.

“He definitely is in my thoughts and prayers for sure,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Foxx recently dismissed the claim that the actor was left “paralysed and blind” by a COVID-19 vaccine.