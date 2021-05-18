John Boyega set to return for ‘Attack The Block 2’

John Boyega has confirmed that he will star in Attack The Block 2.

The original Attack The Block film, which was released in May 2011, was the Star Wars actor’s first major film role.

Boyega will reprise his role as Moses in the forthcoming sequel, currently titled Attack The Block 2. The film’s original director Joe Cornish will write and direct the new movie, with Boyega producing along with Nira Park and James Wilson.

“Yes Attack The Block 2 is happening!” Boyega wrote on Instagram last night (May 17) announcing the film news. “Yes I’ll be starring and producing! Yes I’m bloody excited ! London VS them tings.”

In a separate statement provided to Deadline, the actor added: “It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then.

“I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Writer/director Cornish said: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the 10th anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

A release date for Attack The Block 2 has yet to be announced, while the plot of the sequel remains under wraps.

Boyega is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix film The Formula, where he’ll appear alongside Robert De Niro.