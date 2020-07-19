John Boyega tells fan he’s “moved on” from ‘Star Wars’

John Boyega has said he’s “moved on” from Star Wars after a fan expressed an interest in seeing the star return to the franchise.

The actor played Finn in three movies in the franchise – The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise Of Skywalker. He also appeared in the short film Rise Of The Resistance and voiced the character in TV series Forces Of Destiny and several video games.

Boyega has criticised some of the choices made in the films he appeared in and said earlier this year that The Rise Of Skywalker was “very fulfilling [but had] some disappointments”.

A fan commented on the actor’s Instagram post of him back at work earlier this week (July 17), writing: “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!”

Boyega replied: “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.” When another fan said he had “really just got those Disney bucks and dipped”, he responded: “nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

According to IMDB.com, Boyega has one TV series – Small Axe – and three movies – Naked Singularity, Rebel Ridge, and Borderland – in the works.

Last month, the actor and scriptwriter and director Joe Cornish confirmed that discussions about a sequel for 2011 movie Attack The Block had taken place. “We’ve got ideas,” Cornish said. “I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Boyega gave an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London in June. “Black lives have always mattered,” he told the crowd in Hyde Park. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”